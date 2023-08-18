Registered Principal Real Estate Agent (Harare)

Job Description

Overall Management of Hammer and Tongues Real Estate Strategic Business Unit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Real Estate Business Plans, Strategies and Budgets.

Planning and Scheduling Property Sales.

Preparation of Agreements of Sale and Property Files.

Liaison with sellers, buyers, and conveyancers.

Property Sales.

Property Management.

Property Valuations.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/ Diploma in Real Estate Management.

Membership of The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe.

Licensed as Real Estate Agent.

Knowledge of the Real Estate Industry.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 17 September 2023