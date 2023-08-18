Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Registered Principal Real Estate Agent (Harare)
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Overall Management of Hammer and Tongues Real Estate Strategic Business Unit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Real Estate Business Plans, Strategies and Budgets.
- Planning and Scheduling Property Sales.
- Preparation of Agreements of Sale and Property Files.
- Liaison with sellers, buyers, and conveyancers.
- Property Sales.
- Property Management.
- Property Valuations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate/ Diploma in Real Estate Management.
- Membership of The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe.
- Licensed as Real Estate Agent.
- Knowledge of the Real Estate Industry.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to the following email address: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 17 September 2023

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.