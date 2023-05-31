Registered Social Workers x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs we are looking to add to our team with two Registered Social Workers to act as advocates and help people foster their capacities and coping mechanisms in order to improve and better their daily lives and experiences, within specified standards and timescales supporting the company’s mental health solutions and services; family programs, school programs, workplace programs, community programs as well as the company’s membership services. The social workers shall collaborate with the company’s sociologists, life coaches and the psychologists in promoting and facilitation of primary prevention, risk reduction and harm reduction of mental health breakdowns as well as to tailor design, develop, implement and review mental health solutions and services for individuals, families, schools, companies, organisations and institutions. They shall also perform crisis intervention, activity planning, and community building, among many other responsibilities to ensure the health and safety of clients of World Mental Resilience Programs worldwide.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan, coordinate, manage and implement support packages to help clients deal with difficulties and overcome dependencies.

Interview service users and assess their current condition, needs, strengths and weaknesses.

Address each case as a unit and set tailored measurable goals.

Monitor and evaluate clients’ progress and modify treatment plans accordingly.

Offer information and counseling on the best course of action during sessions.

Maintain accurate records and report on clients’ status.

Attend case conferences and provide evidence in court.

Act as a key-worker and cooperate with multidisciplinary teams.

Qualifications and Experience

Proven work experience as a Registered Social Worker.

Working knowledge of social theories and practices.

Social perceptiveness and empathy.

Ability to build and maintain professional helping relationships.

Ability to relate and communicate with diverse population and groups.

Resilience along with ability to assess situations.

Willing to submit to background checks.

BS degree in social work (BSW), psychology or sociology.

Minimum of five (5) years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis as applications come. World mental resilience programs does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or training).

Deadline: 31 May 2023