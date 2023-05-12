Registered Social Workers x2

World Mental Resilience Program (WMRP) was founded and formed as a response to the cognitive incapacitation and self-reliance incapacitation of the communities in developing countries in the face of rising cases of mental health breakdowns. The effects of the financial instabilities in developing countries and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures saw skyrocketing unemployment statistics, loss of business and income generating opportunities in a wider scale.

World Mental Resilience Programs offer skills based, early-intervention training programs that mobilise and empower communities by equipping people with the knowledge and confidence to recognise, connect and respond to someone experiencing a mental health problem or a mental health crisis

Address: 3010 Cnr Huggins and Hlangabeza Road Luveve Church of Christ Building Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Website: www.wmrprograms.com