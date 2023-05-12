Pindula|
World Mental Resilience Programs

Registered Social Workers x2

World Mental Resilience Programs
May. 18, 2023
Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs we are looking to add to our team with two Registered Social Workers to act as advocates and help people foster their capacities and coping mechanisms in order to improve and better their daily lives and experiences, within specified standards and timescales supporting the company’s mental health solutions and services; family programs, school programs, workplace programs, community programs as well as the company’s membership services. The social workers shall collaborate with the company’s sociologists, life coaches and the psychologists in promoting and facilitation of primary prevention, risk reduction and harm reduction of mental health breakdowns as well as to tailor design, develop, implement and review mental health solutions and services for individuals, families, schools, companies, organisations and institutions. They shall also perform crisis intervention, activity planning, and community building, among many other responsibilities to ensure the health and safety of clients of World Mental Resilience Programs worldwide.

Location: Bulawayo

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Plan, coordinate, manage and implement support packages to help clients deal with difficulties and overcome dependencies.
  • Interview service users and assess their current condition, needs, strengths and weaknesses.
  • Address each case as a unit and set tailored measurable goals.
  • Monitor and evaluate clients’ progress and modify treatment plans accordingly.
  • Offer information and counseling on the best course of action during sessions.
  • Maintain accurate records and report on clients’ status.
  • Attend case conferences and provide evidence in court.
  • Act as a key-worker and cooperate with multidisciplinary teams.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven work experience as a Registered Social Worker.
  • Working knowledge of social theories and practices.
  • Social perceptiveness and empathy.
  • Ability to build and maintain professional helping relationships.
  • Ability to relate and communicate with diverse population and groups.
  • Resilience along with ability to assess situations.
  • Willing to submit to background checks.
  • BS degree in social work (BSW), psychology or sociology.
  • Minimum of five (5) years working experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

Deadline: 18 May 2023

World Mental Resilience Programs

World Mental Resilience Program (WMRP) was founded and formed as a response to the cognitive incapacitation and self-reliance incapacitation of the communities in developing countries in the face of rising cases of mental health breakdowns. The effects of the financial instabilities in developing countries and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures saw skyrocketing unemployment statistics, loss of business and income generating opportunities in a wider scale.

World Mental Resilience Programs offer skills based, early-intervention training programs that mobilise and empower communities by equipping people with the knowledge and confidence to recognise, connect and respond to someone experiencing a mental health problem or a mental health crisis

Address: 3010 Cnr Huggins and Hlangabeza Road Luveve Church of Christ Building Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Website: www.wmrprograms.com

