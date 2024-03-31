Registration Clerk (Bindura)
Job Description
The above vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced person to fill this position. The successful candidate will be based in MASHONALAND CENTRAL REGION (BINDURA OFFICE)
Reports To: Regional Manager
Duties and Responsibilities
- To capture data and verify the authenticity of requisite documents.
- To ensure effective monitoring of the movement of files through computer system and manual records.
- Checking completion of growers’ records in their appropriate files for future reference.
- Ensuring verification of growers’ documents to ensure compliance with stipulated conditions.
- To ensure that files are safe and kept in confidentiality.
- Ensuring customers are served timeously and that their queries are resolved within a reasonable time frame.
- Receiving and receipting of payments.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O level passes including English and Mathematics at Grade Cor better.
- Computer related certificate/ ICDL.
- At least one year working experience in the tobacco industry is a prerequisite.
- Must have good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Advanced Level will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw,clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “REGISTRATION CLERK BINDURA”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 31 March 2024
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.