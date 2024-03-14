Job Description

The above vacancy has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced person to fill this position. The successful candidate will be based in MANICALAND REGION (RUSAPE OFFICE).

Reports To: Regional Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

To capture data and verify the authenticity of requisite documents.

To ensure effective monitoring of the movement of files through computer system and manual records.

Checking completion of growers’ records in their appropriate files for future reference.

Ensuring verification of growers’ documents to ensure compliance with stipulated conditions.

To ensure that files are safe and kept in confidentiality.

Ensuring customers are served timcously and that their queries are resolved within a reasonable time frame.

Receiving and receipting of payments.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O level passes including English and Mathematics at Grade C or better.

Computer related certificate/ ICDL.

At least one year working experience in the tobacco industry is a prerequisite.

Must have good communication and interpersonal skills.

Advanced Level will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “REGISTRATION CLERK RUSAPE”