Registration Officer - Grade : D3/D4 (Harare)
Zimbabwe Media Commission
Job Description
Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.
Reports To : Manager Administration.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the efficient running of the Registry section.
- Process and archive all incoming and outgoing correspondences.
- Maintain an effective and efficient physical and Digital Registry System.
- Responsible for the creation of records storage, retrieval, archival and disposal where need be of all recorded information on the ZMC activities.
- Responsible for proper receipt, classification, coding, filing and marking out of MC records.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Information Science or Higher National Diploma in Records and Information Science or equivalent.
- Atleast 2 years' experience in a similar or role.
- Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Records.
- Management regulations and procedures.
- Be Computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:
The Director Human Resources
108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park,
Harare
OR
NB. Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Media Commission
Browse Jobs
The commission was tasked with making recommendations to Government to ensure the future funding of public service media is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public.
Related Jobs
Zimbabwe Media Commission
Training and Standards Development Officer - Grade: D3/D4 (Harare)
Deadline:
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Social Media & Business Administrator (Harare)
Deadline:
British Council
Photographer - Consultant (Zimbabwe)
Deadline:
British Council
Content Manager - Consultant (Zimbabwe)
Deadline: