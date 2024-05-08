Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Media Commission

Registration Officer - Grade : D3/D4 (Harare)

Zimbabwe Media Commission
May. 12, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.

Reports To : Manager Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the efficient running of the Registry section.
  • Process and archive all incoming and outgoing correspondences.
  • Maintain an effective and efficient physical and Digital Registry System.
  • Responsible for the creation of records storage, retrieval, archival and disposal where need be of all recorded information on the ZMC activities.
  • Responsible for proper receipt, classification, coding, filing and marking out of MC records.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Information Science or Higher National Diploma in Records and Information Science or equivalent.
  • Atleast 2 years' experience in a similar or role.
  • Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Records.
  • Management regulations and procedures.
  • Be Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to:

The Director Human Resources

108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park,

Harare

OR

zmcvacancies@gmail.com

NB. Clearly Indicate on Envelope/Email the post being applied for.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Media Commission

The commission was tasked with making recommendations to Government to ensure the future funding of public service media is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Media Commission
Zimbabwe Media Commission

Training and Standards Development Officer - Grade: D3/D4 (Harare)

Deadline:
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Social Media & Business Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
British Council
British Council

Photographer - Consultant (Zimbabwe)

Deadline:
British Council
British Council

Content Manager - Consultant (Zimbabwe)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback