Registration Officer - Grade : D3/D4 (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Media Commission is inviting suitably qualified candidates to fill in the above mentioned post that has arisen at the Commission.

Reports To : Manager Administration.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the efficient running of the Registry section.

Process and archive all incoming and outgoing correspondences.

Maintain an effective and efficient physical and Digital Registry System.

Responsible for the creation of records storage, retrieval, archival and disposal where need be of all recorded information on the ZMC activities.

Responsible for proper receipt, classification, coding, filing and marking out of MC records.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Information Science or Higher National Diploma in Records and Information Science or equivalent.

Atleast 2 years' experience in a similar or role.

Knowledge and understanding of Public Service Records.

Management regulations and procedures.

Be Computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications by 12 May 2024 accompanied by certified copies of original certificates qualifications to: