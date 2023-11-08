Registry Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.

The incumbent will report to the Human Resources and Administration Officer and will be based at Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintains a proper filing system.

Files and updates list of files

Files records in accordance with the GMB classification system.

Records files released on file movement card, entering required details of file for tracking purposes.

Ensures the systematic placement of data and files of GMB departments.

Maintains proper archiving system to ensure security of files and documents as well as easy retrieval of files, reports, documents, publications etc.

Assists departments and depots in archiving documents.

Receives, sorts, registers and distributes correspondence, files, incoming mails, reports, publications etc.

Maintains confidentiality of incoming and outgoing correspondences.

Registers and dispatches outgoing correspondences.

Prints and binds documents as well as operating copier and other related office equipment.

Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘0’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

National Diploma in Records Management or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ experience in records management field.

Core Competencies: