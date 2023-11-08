Registry Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the above mentioned vacant position on a permanent basis.
The incumbent will report to the Human Resources and Administration Officer and will be based at Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintains a proper filing system.
- Files and updates list of files
- Files records in accordance with the GMB classification system.
- Records files released on file movement card, entering required details of file for tracking purposes.
- Ensures the systematic placement of data and files of GMB departments.
- Maintains proper archiving system to ensure security of files and documents as well as easy retrieval of files, reports, documents, publications etc.
- Assists departments and depots in archiving documents.
- Receives, sorts, registers and distributes correspondence, files, incoming mails, reports, publications etc.
- Maintains confidentiality of incoming and outgoing correspondences.
- Registers and dispatches outgoing correspondences.
- Prints and binds documents as well as operating copier and other related office equipment.
- Any other work related duties as assigned by the superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘0’ levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- National Diploma in Records Management or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ experience in records management field.
Core Competencies:
- Organisational Awareness.
- Excellent knowledge of filing systems.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Good Interpersonal skills.
- High initiative and sound judgement
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent team player with strong multi-tasking capabilities.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted internal candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 November 2023
Grain Marketing Board (GMB)
Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development established in terms Grain Marketing Act (Chap 18:45). The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stores and distributes farming inputs under the various Government Supported Inputs Distribution programmes.