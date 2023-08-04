Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Registry Student Intern (Harare)

Aug. 10, 2023
Job Description

Registry Student Intern wanted.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should be studying towards a degree in Records and Archives Management/ Library and Information Science or HND in Records and Information Management.
  • A recommendation letter for Industrial Attachment from the Institution is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw

Deadline: 10 August 2023

