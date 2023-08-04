Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Registry Student Intern (Harare)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
Registry Student Intern wanted.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be studying towards a degree in Records and Archives Management/ Library and Information Science or HND in Records and Information Management.
- A recommendation letter for Industrial Attachment from the Institution is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw
Deadline: 10 August 2023
