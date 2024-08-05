Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Registry Student Intern (Harare)

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Aug. 09, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Registry Student Intern wanted.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should be studying towards a degree in Records & Archives Management or Library and Information Science.
  • A recommendation letter for Industrial Attachment from the Institution is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Email CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw.

Deadline: 09 August 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Ntepe-Manama Community Radio
Ntepe-Manama Community Radio

Interns (Gwanda)

Deadline:
St Anne's Hospital
St Anne's Hospital

Debtors Student Attache (Harare)

Deadline:
St Anne's Hospital
St Anne's Hospital

IT Attaché (Harare)

Deadline:
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Marketing Attaches x2 (Harare)

Deadline:
First Pack Marketing
First Pack Marketing

Sales and Marketing intern (Harare)

Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Student Interns: ICT x4

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback