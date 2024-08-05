Registry Student Intern (Harare)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Job Description
Registry Student Intern wanted.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should be studying towards a degree in Records & Archives Management or Library and Information Science.
- A recommendation letter for Industrial Attachment from the Institution is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Email CVs to: vacancies@zera.co.zw.
Deadline: 09 August 2024
