Registry Supervisor (Grade: 7)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Human Resource Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Records Management: Registers all incoming mail, distributes documents to relevant departments, follows up on files, keeps confidential information, opens mail, receiving mail and classifying of documents.

Procurement of consumables: Sources quotations for stationery and consumable, raises requisition forms to buying office, distributes stationery and consumables.

Records Administration: Filing of documents, custodian of all personnel and policy files, sorts out old records for archives, recommends to supervisor boarding of unwanted records.

Maintenance of information system: Maintains records of incoming and outgoing information, dispatches all correspondence to Regional Managers, Workshop Managers, Recon shop Manager, Training Centre.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 “O” Levels (Including English and Mathematics).

Diploma in Library and Information Science or Diploma in Records Management.

At least 2 years of experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements, a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of proof of qualifications should be submitted to:

The Human Resource & Administration Officer