Registry Supervisor (Grade: 7)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Human Resource Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Records Management: Registers all incoming mail, distributes documents to relevant departments, follows up on files, keeps confidential information, opens mail, receiving mail and classifying of documents.
- Procurement of consumables: Sources quotations for stationery and consumable, raises requisition forms to buying office, distributes stationery and consumables.
- Records Administration: Filing of documents, custodian of all personnel and policy files, sorts out old records for archives, recommends to supervisor boarding of unwanted records.
- Maintenance of information system: Maintains records of incoming and outgoing information, dispatches all correspondence to Regional Managers, Workshop Managers, Recon shop Manager, Training Centre.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” Levels (Including English and Mathematics).
- Diploma in Library and Information Science or Diploma in Records Management.
- At least 2 years of experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements, a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of proof of qualifications should be submitted to:
The Human Resource & Administration Officer
CMED Private Limited
Cnr H.Chitepo & R.Tangwena
HARARE
E-mail address: hr@cmed.co.zw
Deadline: 14 September 2C023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CMED (Private) Limited
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Simscore Cleaning Services
Human Resources & Admin Officer (Harare)
Deadline: