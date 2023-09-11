Pindula|Search Pindula
CMED (Private) Limited

Registry Supervisor (Grade: 7)

CMED (Private) Limited
Sep. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above post. The incumbent will be reporting to the Human Resource Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Records Management: Registers all incoming mail, distributes documents to relevant departments, follows up on files, keeps confidential information, opens mail, receiving mail and classifying of documents.
  • Procurement of consumables: Sources quotations for stationery and consumable, raises requisition forms to buying office, distributes stationery and consumables.
  • Records Administration: Filing of documents, custodian of all personnel and policy files, sorts out old records for archives, recommends to supervisor boarding of unwanted records.
  • Maintenance of information system: Maintains records of incoming and outgoing information, dispatches all correspondence to Regional Managers, Workshop Managers, Recon shop Manager, Training Centre.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” Levels (Including English and Mathematics).
  • Diploma in Library and Information Science or Diploma in Records Management.
  • At least 2 years of experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements, a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of proof of qualifications should be submitted to:

The Human Resource & Administration Officer

CMED Private Limited

Cnr H.Chitepo & R.Tangwena

HARARE

E-mail address: hr@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 14 September 2C023

CMED (Private) Limited

.

