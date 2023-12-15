Registry Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
Processing, filing and maintenance of all organizational incoming and outgoing mail.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Handling incoming mails by classifying and distributing them to recipients.
- Ensuring that documents are received according to procedure.
- Ensuring proper recording of documents in the dispatch register.
- Ensuring accurate recording of items in the courier service register.
- Engaging courier service for mail collection.
- Filing all documents/consignment notes in appropriate files.
- Updating the electronic register.
- Ensuring that requests for print or photocopy and binding of documents are carried out.
- Maintaining availability of administration forms for departments.
- Managing the disposal schedule for correspondences.
- Submitting monthly reports on incoming, outgoing and disposed correspondences.
- Supervising Registry Clerks.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Maths/Accounts.
- At least 2 A Levels or Equivalent.
- Degree in Records Management, Information Science or equivalent.
- At least 2 Years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 4:30pm on 20 December 2023 to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runville, Glenroy Crescent,
Highlands, Harare
Or email: 2023adminvacancies@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their applications at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276Generate a Whatsapp Message
