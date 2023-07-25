Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Participates in the implementation and development of the Regulatory Strategy.

Develops and updates Standard Operating Procedures for registration of medicine with MCAZ in line with local and international legislature.

Develops and updates the budget for product registrations consolidating inputs, requirements, and allied products from the relevant units.

Assembles a regulatory file/ dossier by coordinating the acquisition for all applicable data, assessed data and drafts.

Verifies if collected data complies with current local and international legislature format.

Analyses and verifies file contents.

Conducts accurate assessments to anticipate questions and critical issues from the regulator.

Submits the regulatory file to MCAZ.

Updates clinical and pre-clinical data.

Responds to questions from regulatory authorities.

Conducts Regulatory monitoring of approved products.

Monitors commitments/obligations in line with regulatory requirements.

Assists and supports in house teams with compliance.

Prepares Weekly and monthly reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Science (Pharmacy, Pharmacology, Biochemistry) or related discipline.

Certificate in Dossier assessments.

At least 2 years experience.

Master`s Degree in related discipline is an added advantage.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Ability to interact, negotiate (where applicable) and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please attach your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw

Deadline: 24 July 2023