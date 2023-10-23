Regulatory Communications and Screening Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An opportunity has arisen for the role of Regulatory Communications and Screening Officer within the Group Compliance Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that all external communication with FIU, ZIMRA, NSSA and other regulatory bodies is executed timeously.

Clarify communication between the FIU, ZIMRA, NSSA etc. and all Business Units.

Screen all names of new customers, suppliers and other third parties on World Check One system.

Interpret the results of the screening process to all Business Units.

Create user roles for all Business Units on all compliance systems.

Continuously monitor the KYC Systems (including Accuity Compliance Link) for positive and false hits escalation to Level Two Users of the System.

Generate “false positive” for further scrutiny by Level Two Users in accordance with the requirements of the Group Sanctions Policy.

Analyze suspicious transactions reported by all Business Units.

Upload all suspicious transactions on GoAML platform.

Set up and coordinate internal meetings for Compliance Function.

Provide office orientation for new employees and coordinate team building activities in Compliance Unit.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in business management, Economics, Management, Accounting and any other related commerce Degree.

At least 3 years’ experience in a Compliance Department, Risk Department, Audit Department, Retail Banking, or a Banking Supervision & Surveillance Function.

High level of interpersonal skills that allows collaborative work with employees, managers, company executives and regulators.

Good time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, send CV to: careers@cbz.co.zw

Deadline: 31 October 2023