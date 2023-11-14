Regulatory Officer: Legal (Harare)

Job Description

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Senior Regulatory Officer- Legal, Grade C5, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in conducting legal research.

Assists in reviewing statements and affidavits.

Drafts correspondence.

Assists in the drafting of agendas and minutes.

Assists in the coordination of cases for litigation.

Assists in the reviewing and drafting of contracts.

Assists in the drafting of legislation.

Assists in the correct interpretation of statutes and the rendering of legal advice and opinions.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree (LLB)

Must be a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

At least two (2) years post-school qualification experience.

Excellent Communication skills is a prerequisite.

Must have good interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to: