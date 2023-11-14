Regulatory Officer: Legal (Harare)
Job Description
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is inviting qualified, honest, self-motivated, and experienced applicants for the above mentioned post.
Reporting to the Senior Regulatory Officer- Legal, Grade C5, the incumbent will be responsible for the following among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in conducting legal research.
- Assists in reviewing statements and affidavits.
- Drafts correspondence.
- Assists in the drafting of agendas and minutes.
- Assists in the coordination of cases for litigation.
- Assists in the reviewing and drafting of contracts.
- Assists in the drafting of legislation.
- Assists in the correct interpretation of statutes and the rendering of legal advice and opinions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree (LLB)
- Must be a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.
- At least two (2) years post-school qualification experience.
- Excellent Communication skills is a prerequisite.
- Must have good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
The MCAZ is an equal opportunity employer. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants should send their curriculum vitae, certified copies of qualifications, experience and expected salary and benefits to:
The Director-General
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
106 Baines Avenue/ Corner Third Street
P O Box 10559
HARARE
Deadline: 16 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ)
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is a statutory body established by an act of Parliament, The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (MASCA) [Chapter 15.03]. MCAZ is a successor of the Drugs Control Council (DCC) and the Zimbabwe Regional Drug Control Laboratory (ZRDCL). DCC was established by an Act of Parliament in 1969.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) is responsible for protecting public and animal health by ensuring that accessible medicines and allied substances and medical devices are safe, effective and of good quality through enforcement of adherence to standards by manufacturers and distributors.