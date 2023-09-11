Pindula|Search Pindula
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Relationship Manager (Bulawayo)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Sep. 22, 2023
Job Description

The Relationship Manager is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with key accounts,prospects and decision-makers. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in account management,sales,customer care as well as a strong understanding of quality control processes.

Duties and Responsibilities

  •  Develop and maintain relationships with key accounts and decision-makers.
  • Understand the needs of customers and identify opportunities for improvement.
  • Develop and implement quality control plans.
  • Monitor and track quality control data.
  • Identify and resolve quality control issues.
  • Stay up-to-date on the latest quality control trends.
  • Develop new business.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree in marketing or equivalent in a related field.
  • At least 5+ years of experience in sales or account management.
  • Previous experience in Healthcare an added advantage.
  • Mature and proven leadership skills.
  • Strong understanding of quality control process.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

Or email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 22 September 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Website
+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

