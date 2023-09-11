Relationship Manager (Bulawayo)
Job Description
The Relationship Manager is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with key accounts,prospects and decision-makers. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in account management,sales,customer care as well as a strong understanding of quality control processes.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain relationships with key accounts and decision-makers.
- Understand the needs of customers and identify opportunities for improvement.
- Develop and implement quality control plans.
- Monitor and track quality control data.
- Identify and resolve quality control issues.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest quality control trends.
- Develop new business.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in marketing or equivalent in a related field.
- At least 5+ years of experience in sales or account management.
- Previous experience in Healthcare an added advantage.
- Mature and proven leadership skills.
- Strong understanding of quality control process.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:
The Administrator
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
89 Parham House
Josiah Tongogara Street
Between 8th & 9th Ave
Bulawayo
Zimbabwe
Or email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com
Deadline: 22 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.