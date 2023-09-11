Relationship Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Relationship Manager is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with key accounts,prospects and decision-makers. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of success in account management,sales,customer care as well as a strong understanding of quality control processes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and maintain relationships with key accounts and decision-makers.

Understand the needs of customers and identify opportunities for improvement.

Develop and implement quality control plans.

Monitor and track quality control data.

Identify and resolve quality control issues.

Stay up-to-date on the latest quality control trends.

Develop new business.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in marketing or equivalent in a related field.

At least 5+ years of experience in sales or account management.

Previous experience in Healthcare an added advantage.

Mature and proven leadership skills.

Strong understanding of quality control process.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator