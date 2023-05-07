Job Description
Suitably qualified, experienced and motivated candidates are invited to apply for the position of Relationship Manager – Mining which has arisen within Business Banking Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The role will be responsible for optimum customer acquisition, customer retention and remarkable marketing strategies with focus on mining industry.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Banking and Finance/ Business Studies/ Economics.
- IOBZ Diploma is an advantage.
- At least 3 years in a similar or related field.
- An in-depth knowledge of mining, advanced lending techniques in bank products and trade finance.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Relationship Manager - Mining clearly written in the subject line.
NB :Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadlinne: 10 May 2023