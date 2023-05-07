Job Description

Suitably qualified, experienced and motivated candidates are invited to apply for the position of Relationship Manager – Mining which has arisen within Business Banking Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

The role will be responsible for optimum customer acquisition, customer retention and remarkable marketing strategies with focus on mining industry.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Banking and Finance/ Business Studies/ Economics.

IOBZ Diploma is an advantage.

At least 3 years in a similar or related field.

An in-depth knowledge of mining, advanced lending techniques in bank products and trade finance.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Relationship Manager - Mining clearly written in the subject line.

NB :Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadlinne: 10 May 2023