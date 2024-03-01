Relief Branch Managers (Harare)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
To cover planned and unplanned branch leadership gaps in the group to achieve sales and profitability targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participating in achieving the branch sales and collection budgets.
- Participating in marketing activities of the brand including brand awareness campaigns.
- Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
- Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.
- Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch.
- Carrying out periodic stock takes and safe warehousing of stock.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a degree in Marketing Management or equivalent.
- At least + 3 years experience in the same position.
- Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.
Deadline: 11 February 2024
