FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving lives in lasting ways by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Our staff includes experts in health, education, nutrition, environment, economic development, civil society, gender, youth, research and technology — creating a unique mix of capabilities to address today's interrelated development challenges. FHI 360 serves more than 70 countries and all U.S. states and territories.
Relief Drivers (3 months, Harare, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North.)
Under the direction of the Administrative and Logistics Officer, the relief driver shall provide a variety of transportation support to the project.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Convey FHI 360 staff and consultants to designated approved locations.
- Ensure adequate safety, cleanliness, security, and maintenance of the project vehicle assigned.
- Ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tyres, brakes, car washing, etc.
- Ensure availability of all the required documents/ supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts.
- Route planning and requirements by studying schedule or ad-hoc request by the office.
- Ensure passengers adhere to all road safety regulations.
- Fulfill special requests by picking up and delivering items as directed.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates
- 5 years’ experience, NGO experience an added advantage.
- Must have a trade test certificate and a valid class 4 driving license.
- Valid defensive driver’s license.
- Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.
- Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.
- Mature and willing to work at odd hours.
- Good written, oral, interpersonal and organization skills.
- Ability to work well with others and to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff, subcontractors and recipients of assistance.
How to Apply
To apply send your CV and cover letter to: fhi360_zwrecruitment@fhi360.org or drop hard copies at the nearest FHI360 Offices including the position you are applying for and your preferred area in the subject line.
NB: Candidates should be based in the locations they are applying for. FHI 360 is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Please note that FHI 360 does not charge applicants any fee for their applications to be considered.
Deadline: 16 June 2023
