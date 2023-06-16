Relief Drivers

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

The objective of the Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).

Basic Function: Under the direction of the Provincial Driver, the driver shall provide a variety of transportation support to ZHI.

Part- time Contract. Location: Mutare, Makoni, Chipinge, Buhera, Mutasa, Gokwe South, Kwekwe, Mberengwa, Gweru and Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

Convey ZHI staff and consultants to designated approved locations.

Ensure adequate safety, cleanliness, security and maintenance of the project vehicle assigned.

Ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle through timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing, etc.

Ensure availability of all the required documents/ supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, office directory, and necessary spare parts.

Plan route and requirements by studying schedule or ad-hoc request by the office.

Ensure passengers adhere to all road safety regulations.

Fulfil special request by picking up and delivering items as directed.

Perform any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O’ levels, and any other relevant certificates with a minimum of 5 years’ driving experience.

Must have a valid defensive driving certificate and a valid driving license.

Must have expert knowledge of driving rules and regulations.

Experience of driving 4×4 Landcruiser vehicle is required.

Experience as a driver mechanic will be an added advantage.

Experience with large complex organization preferred.

Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:

Mature and willing to work at odd hours. Good written, oral, interpersonal and organization skills; Ability to work well with other staff, subcontractors and recipients of assistance.

Other

How to Apply

click here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.

Deadline: 19 June 2023