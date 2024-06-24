Pindula|Search Pindula
Relief Nurse (Harare)

Jun. 22, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position "General nursing" - Starting 1 July 2014 until 30 September 2024.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To run a wellness clinic for a duration of three months to replace the incumbent while she is on maternity leave.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Registered Nurse Certification.

Other

How to Apply

If interested please submit CV to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

