Relief Nurse (Harare)
SECURICO Security Services
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position "General nursing" - Starting 1 July 2014 until 30 September 2024.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To run a wellness clinic for a duration of three months to replace the incumbent while she is on maternity leave.
Qualifications and Experience
- Registered Nurse Certification.
Other
How to Apply
If interested please submit CV to: vacancies@securico.co.zw
