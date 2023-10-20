Remittances & Millennial Banking Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Suitably qualified, experienced and motivated candidates are invited to apply for the position of Remittances & Millennial Banking Manager, which has arisen within the Personal Banking Department reporting to the Head of Personal Banking.

Duties and Responsibilities

The role will be responsible for strategic planning, relationship management, and the business development aspects of the following areas:

Inward and Outward Remittance (MTA Business).

Diaspora Banking Proposition.

Millennial Banking segment.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance or equivalent.

Masters Degree in Business Administration is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Remittance Banking/ MTA management with solid knowledge of banking laws, especially AML/CFT/PF.

Conscious of regulatory changes and current events, both local and cross-border.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons that meet the above requirements should submit soft copies of their CVs to: appointments@stewardbank.co.zw with the title, Remittances & Millennial Banking Manager Clearly written in the subject.