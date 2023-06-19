Remote Sensing and GIS Specialist (Harare)

Grade Level: N/A

The main aim of the FAO country offices, which are headed by an FAO Representative (FAOR) , is to assist governments to develop policies, programmes and projects to achieve food security and to reduce hunger and malnutrition, to help develop the agricultural, fisheries and forestry sectors, and to use their environmental and natural resources in a sustainable manner. For the period 2022-2026, the FAO Office in Zimbabwe is supporting Government efforts through the Country Programme Framework (CPF) which is based on three pillars: (i) Promotion of inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems to address food security and nutrition

Duties and Responsibilities

Organizational Setting:

(ii) Building resilience to climate change, agricultural threats and crisis; (iii) Sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection. This position will assist FAO in the role out Earth Observation (remote sensing) and GIS capacity strengthening for the Government of Zimbabwe and other partners.

Reporting Lines:

The Remote Sensing and GIS Specialist will work under the overall supervision of the FAO Representative in Zimbabwe, and direct supervision of the AFAOR-Programme, with support from the International Resilience Specialist. Further supervision will be provided by FAO Head Quarters as required.

Technical Focus:

Use of Remote Sensing and GIS applications and solutions.

Programme quality assurance and monitoring .

Information management, analysis, report writing.

Knowledge sharing.

The tasks for this position will be in two interrelated parts as follows:

FAO : Disaster Risk Reduction, Anticipatory Action and Geo-Spatial Support

Plans, develops and implements satellite-based modelling techniques which support Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Anticipatory Action (AA) within FAO frameworks and protocols.

Identifies and maps hazards and risks for the country, e.g., environmental ‘hot spot’ mapping, negative land use change detection using Machine Learning-based classification, and time series analysis. Such activities will be based on a variety of different sensors including multispectral optical sensors, SAR sensors and very high resolution optical sensors.

Supports the Geo-spatial component of the Hand in Hand initiative, which aims at identifying and promoting areas for private sector investment.

Provides technical advice in support of the ZEFFP and the role out of EOSTAT ZIMBABWE.

Supports the strengthening of Ministry of Agriculture AIMS and Early Warning Systems.

Contributes to presentations, newsletters and reports related to hazard/environmental monitoring (e.g., flood, drought, land degradation) and analyse how these interrelate with other analytical layers.

Represents FAO in relevant meetings/ working groups.

Food Security Cluster: Information Management Support to Food Security Cluster.

Reports to the Food Security Cluster Coordinator and respond to the Cluster Membership's needs for information;

Provides IM services to cluster for key decision‐making, including managing the FSC IM Tool.

Leads data collection and mapping and develop an Information Repository of FAO projects in the country in conjunction with the M and E team.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced university degree in Remote Sensing/ GIS or a related field .

7 years of relevant experience in project coordination and support .

Working knowledge (Level C) of English.

National of Zimbabwe.

Technical Skills:

Good knowledge of corporate information systems.

Good analytical and writing skills.

Good knowledge of communication and documentation standards.

Other

