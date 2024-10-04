Renewable Energy Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
We are seeking a knowledgeable renewable energy (solar)specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate will focus on promoting and implementing solar energy solutions. This role involves project management and client consultations.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Working with clients to assess their needs and provide recommendations.
- Conducting site assessments and feasibility studies to determine the viability of solar installations.
- Prepare and present project proposals , progress reports and final assessments.
Qualifications and Experience
Bachelor's Degree in renewable energy engineering or electrical engineering.
Other
How to Apply
Apply through emails using the email address: operation@satewave.com
Satewave Technologies
Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.
Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968