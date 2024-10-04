Renewable Energy Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a knowledgeable renewable energy (solar)specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate will focus on promoting and implementing solar energy solutions. This role involves project management and client consultations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Working with clients to assess their needs and provide recommendations.

Conducting site assessments and feasibility studies to determine the viability of solar installations.

Prepare and present project proposals , progress reports and final assessments.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in renewable energy engineering or electrical engineering.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through emails using the email address: operation@satewave.com