Renewable Energy Engineer (Harare)

Satewave Technologies
Oct. 14, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a knowledgeable renewable energy (solar)specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate will focus on promoting and implementing solar energy solutions. This role involves project management and client consultations.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Working with clients to assess their needs and provide recommendations.
  • Conducting site assessments and feasibility studies to determine the viability of solar installations.
  • Prepare and present project proposals , progress reports and final assessments.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's Degree in renewable energy engineering or electrical engineering.

Other

How to Apply

Apply through emails using the email address: operation@satewave.com

Satewave Technologies

Satewave Technologies is an integrated Zimbabwean construction technology services company, operating in the telecommunications, electrical, civil construction sectors and is the ZTE Accredited business partner for ZTE mobile phones in Zimbabwe. Satewave offers a range of expert contracting services to both public and private sector customers.

Phone number: +263-4-443876, +263-777267267, +263-782968968

Email: operation@satewave.com; ztedevice@satewave.com

