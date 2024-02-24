Research Assistant (Closed Contract)
Job Description
The Council of Midlands State University is inviting applications for the above stated posts
Research Assistant reports to the Principal Investigator
The Research Assistant in Pro Vice Chancellor: Academic Affairs and Administration’s office shall be assigned research tasks. These tasks include undertaking and managing field and laboratory experiments, drafting manuscripts, grant applications or management, or the other activities that are associated with acquisition, analysis and dissemination of research knowledge. More specifically, their duties and responsibilities will include:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting in planning, managing and data collection in field and laboratory experiments.
- Gathering and synthesising requisite literature to support drafting of manuscripts.
- Crop improvement, germplasm characterisation and conservation.
- Molecular, cytological and morphological research.
- Grant proposal writing
- Managing and replying to project related correspondence
- Mentoring students working on assigned research projects
- Attending projects meetings
- Performing other duties as instructed, if essential to the research activities of the supervisor or project which the research assistant is assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree with at least a 2.1 pass in any of the following fields:
- Agronomy, Plant Breeding, Plant Biotechnology.
- Experience in use of computer packages such as GENSTAT,R, SAS and Masters degree will be an added advantage
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
