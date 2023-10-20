Research Assistant: Indoor And Outdoor Thermal Simulations (Mt Darwin)

Job Description

The Research Assistant will implement research on the impact of Climate change on Health (HIGH Horizon & HAPI) that seek to assess the impacts of heat on maternal and child health and health workers. These projects aim to design individual/household/community and health facility-level interventions that protect these vulnerable groups from elevated heat.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implementing all study procedures according to the study protocol and SOPs.

Data abstraction.

Monitoring thermal measurements.

Survey administration.

Data handling, transcription, and translation.

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date records on agreed deliverables.

Attending scheduled project meetings.

Any other duties assigned by the project PI.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a minimum of a Social Science Honours Degree.

A post graduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 2 years’ research experience.

Experience in a clinical setting is highly desirable.

Knowledge of ethnography method is a must.

Strongly writing skills.

Ability to work with people from different backgrounds. Computer literacy and skills.

Good communication skills.

A GCP certificate and research ethics training is desirable.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)