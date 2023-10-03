Research Assistants (Bulawayo)
Pangaea Zimbabwe is an independent Zimbabwean entity registered as a local PVO in Pangaea Zimbabwe strives to transform the lives of underserved populations by working to increase access to quality, responsive, evidence based, client-centered comprehensive health services through facility and community engagement and policy advocacy.
The CATALYST Study (Catalyzing access to new prevention products to stop HIV) is a multi-year, multi- country study seeking to understand the feasibility and acceptability of providing new options for HIV prevention. The study involves both quantitative and qualitative methods. This posting is for a qualitative data collector who will conduct interviews with the range of study participants: people using HIV prevention methods, health facility staff offering HIV prevention options, community members in neighborhoods near study sites, and health officials responsible for HIV prevention.
Reporting to: Site Coordinator.
- Working under the supervision of Site Study Coordinator, the Research Assistant will be mainly responsible for collecting qualitative and quantitative data for 3 years in a-multi-national research study (CATALYST).
- Participate in study training; participate in the translation.
- Testing and reviewing of interview guides.
- Working with the site-based study team and healthcare providers to identify and recruit study participants.
- Schedule interviews with study participants; conduct and document informed consent processes; securely store all informed consent documents per study procedures.
- Conduct face-to-face and phone-based quantitative interviews with participants (people interested in HIV prevention and site staff), enter data on electronic devices; conduct in- person in-depth interviews, key-informant interviews, and focus group discussions with study participants; adapt to phone interviews if required due to external circumstances.
- Tracking study participants over time; identify participants that have missed study appointments; telephone them to conduct follow-up interviews.
- Upon learning of any serious adverse event or social harm, complete required forms, enter them in electronic database, and immediately inform Supervisor.
- Obtain study forms from health care providers and enter them into electronic database; review health facility registers, and capture required information into an electronic system; provide and document participant reimbursement per study protocol; accurately complete and maintain all field logs to track study progress and other files, whether computerized or manual.
- Securely handle and store data collection forms per study procedures; work with the Data Manager and Site Study Coordinator to resolve data queries; consult and communicate in a timely manner any challenges encountered during data collection with the Site Study Coordinator.
- Transcribe recorded interviews into a standard Word template; support data analysis; organize data, create initial codes, respond to queries from qualitative analysis team.
- Flawlessly maintain study participant confidentiality.
- Adhere to the study protocol and all study procedures and implement quality control process throughout the conduct of the study.
- Share written interview notes and full transcripts on time, as agreed with Study Coordinator. Participate in regular team debriefing meetings.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or International Equivalent in Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Statistics or Related Field.
- At least 2 years of experience conducting quantitative and qualitative interviews (in-depth interviews and focus group discussions) for a research study.
- Experience interviewing adolescent girls, young women, and/or trans populations is preferred.
- Experience in taking notes during in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.
- Experience with quantitative data collection using tablets.
- Experience working with electronic data collection forms in ODK, RedCAP, KoboCollect, SurveyCTO or similar.
- Must reside in Bulawayo.
- Good knowledge of spoken and written English and Ndebele required.
Skills knowledge & Abilities
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to quickly establish rapport with wide range of study participants, including community members and
- Ministry of Health officials.
- Ability to effectively work as part of a team.
- Nonjudgmental attitude, humanitarian values and ethics are absolute preconditions.
- Energetic, independent, and self-motivated
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Proficiency in qualitative coding software, such as NVivo, preferred.
To Apply: Suitably qualifying candidates can send their Curriculum Vitae and Application to: admin@pzat.org
NB: Only shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 04 October 2023
