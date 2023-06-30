Research Assistants x2 (Plumtree)

Job Description

Pangaea Zimbabwe is an independent Zimbabwean entity registered as a local PVO in Pangaea Zimbabwe strives to

transform the lives of underserved populations by working to increase access to quality, responsive, evidence based, client-centered comprehensive health services through facility and community engagement and policy advocacy.

The CATALYST Study (Catalyzing access to new prevention products to stop HIV) is a multi-year, multi-country study seeking to understand the feasibility and acceptability of providing new options for HIV prevention. The study involves both quantitative and qualitative methods. This posting is for a qualitative data collector who will conduct interviews with the range of study participants: people using HIV prevention methods, health facility staff offering HIV prevention options, community members in neighborhoods near study sites, and health officials responsible for HIV prevention.