Research Fellow: Department Of Insurance And Actuarial Science

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Faculty of Commerce.

Duties and Responsibilities

Independently carrying out research in the listed areas using suitable methods/techniques.

Assisting staff to develop their research ideas and help in identifying and developing appropriate research techniques/methodologies.

Assisting staff in proposal and report writing as well as research dissemination.

Producing publications in acceptable peer reviewed journals for knowledge dissemination to the academic community.

Actively liaising with industry to identify opportunities for commercial exploitation

Undertaking any other duties as may be assigned by a designated supervisor i.e., the head or most senior academic in the department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold an Honours degree in any of the following: Risk Management, Insurance, Actuarial Science, Statistics or Mathematics.

A Master’s degree in any of the above is a must.

A PhD is an added advantage.

MSc holders will be required to register for a PhD in Risk Management, Insurance or Actuarial Science. Applicants must possess demonstrable evidence of knowledge of the areas of Risk Management, Insurance and/or Actuarial Science.

Successful applicants will be required to take significant initiatives to conduct independent, interfaculty and cross disciplinary collaborative research within the scope of the University’s research and innovation strategic plan and partner requirements.

The Research Fellow will be required to nurture or join research clusters to encourage the development of multidisciplinary research projects.

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to: