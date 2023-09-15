Research Fellow: English

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

The Research Fellow is a principal scholar who undertakes research and consultancy work in the Institute. The Research Fellow will lead in the mobilisation of funds for the Institute through consultancy work such as editing and research grants; and in line with this, the Research Fellow plans, coordinates and implements research programmes and language consultancy work in accordance with Midlands State University strategy, policy and procedures and funder requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acts as principal investigator, team leader or co-investigator on research projects;

Carries out original, high-level individual and/or collaborative research with other team members;

Prepares and writes high-quality papers for submission to high-impact peer-reviewed journals and conference proceedings;

Makes presentations at conferences or exhibits work at other appropriate events;

Edits and proofreads documents such as Master’s dissertations and Doctoral theses;

Offers tutorials to clients in his/her particular portfolio;

Participates in committee meetings with other researchers and support staff;

Actively seeks research funding as far as is reasonably possible;

Supervises Researchers;

Assists in the administration of the Institute, by serving on committees or otherwise, as determined by the Executive Director; and

Discharges any other job-related duties and responsibilities assigned by the Executive Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Be a holder of a Doctorate degree in English Literature/ Literature in English, Linguistics or Applied Linguistics or related field.

Professorship will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and email addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource