Research Fellow x3

Job Description

To undertake independent and/ or collaborative research and to lead on aspects of research strategy within the Centre.

Duties and Responsibilities

To independently undertake advanced research in the relevant discipline area using, or developing, the appropriate methods and/or techniques and managing associated staff and/or student contributions to the project.

To lead the production of high-quality research reports and/or publications as required by the funding body or for dissemination to the wider academic community

To engage in the wider research and scholarly activities of the Centre and contribute to its profile by participating in promotion activity.

To participate in internal/ external networks for the exchange of information and to form relationships for future research collaboration.

To lead and promote activities designed to develop collaborative research with research colleagues and support staff internally and to actively develop appropriate external contacts and networks relevant future collaboration and funding opportunities.

To lead bids for major research and/ or consultancy projects.

To lead relevant meetings associated with the research project or related activities.

Carry out any administrative and management work associated with his/ her programme of research.

Proactively identify opportunities for external funding sources, prepare grant proposals and the assess research findings for potential commercial exploitation.

Engage in the dissemination of the results of the research to the relevant research stakeholders in the appropriate form.

To undertake any other duties as may be assigned by the head of the Centre.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree level in any of the following: Social Sciences, Humanities, Economics.

A Master’s degree in any of the above.

A PhD in the relevant field.

A proven record in grant proposal writing.

At least 3 years’ working experience in a research environment.

Knowledge & Expertise

Demonstrates knowledge of a research discipline and field.

Demonstrates the ability to generate new ideas and ability to link and build upon existing ideas to generate unique concepts and solutions.

Demonstrates knowledge and understanding of the policy, practices and procedures that are relevant to the role, which may include broader University, sector, and external sponsor or funder policies.

Demonstrates an extensive understanding of the national and international context of research.

Demonstrates an understanding of the operational and management requirements of a successful research project.

Demonstrates evidence of research activity and a commitment to ongoing research and publications.

Demonstrates a thorough understanding of the research environment both nationally and internationally and the ability to contribute substantially to grant applications.

Demonstrates experience of leading a research team.

Demonstrates experience of developing major national/international research projects and bringing them to a successful conclusion.

Demonstrates extensive applied research experience in own area of specialisation.

Demonstrates good communication, mentoring, and interpersonal skills with the capability of working within a project team to achieve results.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource