Research, Innovation and Industry Liaison Officer (RIILO): Faculty Of Law

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaising with Industry for students Work Related Learning placements.

Providing regular updates on the Work-Related Learning programme outcomes and assisting Departments to identify issues that may inform curriculum review processes.

Working with the Faculty, government, industry, business, communities and other stakeholders to form productive partnerships.

Liaising with the Research and Innovation Division and advising Departments on innovations, industrialisation and commercialisation.

Coordinating and organising Faculty Research Seminar Series, Presentations, Conferences and Expos.

Work in collaboration with departments to monitor and track alumni achievements.

Coordinating and documenting Community Engagement activities.

Any other duties as may be delegated by the Executive Dean.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Law passed with a 2.1 or better.

A holder of a relevant Master’s Degree.

Knowledge of intellectual property rights is an added advantage.

Minimum of one (1) year experience in a related field.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. This advert will remain active until the advertised post has been filled. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above instructions will automatically cause the application not to be considered.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 30 June 2023