Research, Innovation and Industry Linkage Officer (RIILO)

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. This advert will remain active until the advertised post has been filled.

Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above instructions will automatically cause the application not to be considered.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Deadline: 10 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message