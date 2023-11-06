Research, Innovation and Industry Linkage Officer (RIILO)
Job Description
FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinate the Faculty rural attachment/ Work Related Learning programme for Medicine and Health Sciences students.
- Develop and manage the rural attachment/ Work Related Learning placement programmes, including monitoring students in the workplace, arranging visits where required and managing the preparation, collection and storage of records and data as required by policy.
- Provide regular updates of the rural attachment/ Work Related Learning programme outcomes and help identify issues that may impact on the success of the programme.
- Assist to develop the student orientation programme for students due for rural attachment/ Work Related Learning.
- Provide students with policies, guidelines and procedures that govern students during their Work-Related Learning period.
- Attending to queries of students on rural attachment/ Work Related Learning.
- Keeping the database of students on rural attachment/ Work Related Learning up to date.
- Develop and maintain relationships with industry and other stakeholders.
- Form connections and develop partnerships between the Faculty and industry that will assist students to transition to employment and make effective career choices.
- Work with the Faculty, government, industry, business and community groups to form productive partnerships and develop networks to position the Faculty in the market.
- Provide a high level of client support to business and industry partners, establish feedback loops to ensure continuous improvement.
- Work in collaboration with the Faculty to monitor and track alumni achievements.
- Coordinating and documenting Community Engagement activities
- Giving feedback to Departments from Industry for curriculum improvement
- Any other duties as may be delegated by the Executive Dean.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Health Sciences or equivalent with at least a 2.1 pass.
- A minimum of 1-year experience in a related field.
- Knowledge of Intellectual Property Rights is an added advantage.
- Strong Marketing and Communication Skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. This advert will remain active until the advertised post has been filled.
Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. It should also be noted that non-adherence to any of the above instructions will automatically cause the application not to be considered.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.