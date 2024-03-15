Research Intern (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) is a socio- economic justice coalition pre- occupied with the quest for Social and Economic Justice established in February 2000 to facilitate citizens’ involvement in making public policy and pro- people and sustainable. Its specific objectives are: To raise the level of economic literacy among ZIMCODD members to include views and participation of grassroots and marginalised communities, facilitate research, lobbying and advocacy in order to raise the level of economic literacy and fiscal transparency on issues of debt, national/municipal budgets, trade and sustainable development, formulate credible and sustainable economic and social policy alternatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supports Research Officers with auxiliary research needs in the management of research projects from start to finish, with guidance from Programs Leads.

Helps simplify ZIMCODD research products, for instance, by developing presentations, dashboards, infographics, and other items compatible with our diverse audience.

Assists in planning design instrumentation and research methodology for gathering data.

Assists with data collection, data entry, and data validation for research projects.

Manages data using statistical analysis processes and techniques.

Helps in writing concept notes, reports, policy analysis, and proposals.

Conducts presentations and design ancillary visual graphics to enhance reporting.

Attending meetings and external events, for example, webinars, workshops,

and conferences, to support the work of the Research team and the entire

organization.

Actively identifying opportunities to improve our ways of research work so that we become a more effective team.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in economics, statistics, development studies, public administration, or any other related field.

Proficient in data analysis software, for instance, SPSS, Stata, and Excel.

Familiarity with research methods and techniques. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of the team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates with the specified qualifications and skills should apply by email to: recruitmentzim2000@gmail.com, with a motivational letter and detailed curriculum vitae. All applications must clearly indicate the position being applied for in email subject.

Deadline: 18 March 2024