Research Intern – RISE (Bulawayo & Harare)

Job Description

The Research Intern reporting to the SIE Manager RISE and overseen by the Research Evidence and Learning Manager, plays a crucial role at the intersection of data analysis, research, and programming. They execute Focus Group Discussions, develop policy briefs, manage data, and assist in reporting and documentation. Their responsibilities span from developing concept notes and executing data requests to conducting advanced statistical data analysis and producing data visualizations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Execution of Focus Group Discussions and Rapid Assessments.

Develop concept notes for focus group discussions.

Participate in the selection and sampling of groups to participate in the discussions.

Assist with the development of data collection tools for these discussions.

Development and Dissemination of Policy Briefs.

Assist with the development of policy briefs, incorporating findings from focus group discussions and other research.

Conduct desk reviews to understand the current landscape of adult vaccination strategies in Zimbabwe.

Assist with key informant interviews to gain expert insights and recommendations.

Data Management and Analysis.

Provide support for review and quality control activities for data collected from focus group discussions and other research.

Conduct advanced statistical data analysis using software like EpiData, Stata, Excel, and Epi Info.

Assist with data cleaning and provide feedback to ensure accurate and meaningful data is collected.

Assist with producing data visualizations and summary findings for presentation.

Assist with writing up of feedback reports summarizing findings from focus group discussions and policy brief development.

Support documentation of project activities through various channels.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Operations Research, Statistics, Applied Mathematics or other Health-related field, Knowledge of statistical analysis software such as Stata, SPSS, R, EpiData and Epi Info; Ability to manipulate and analyze large aggregate and patient-level datasets; Outstanding quantitative and qualitative analysis skills; Attention to detail and good problem-solving skills; Analytical mindset; Excellent written and verbal communication; Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Step 1: Click here and complete the application form.

Step 2: Submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.