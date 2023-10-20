Research Manager (PhD): Post Doctoral (Mt Darwin)

Job Description

Reporting to the Director – Climate and Health, the Research Manager will be responsible for overseeing and managing the (day-to-day) operations of one or two research projects. This includes overseeing all aspects of stakeholder engagement, protocol development, ethics and compliance, data collection, management and analysis, data quality as well as ensuring that researchers have everything, they need to complete their work. Research outputs would be periodically reported in status reports with contributions into manuscript preparation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research Project Management: Oversee the planning, execution, and coordination of research activities, aligning them with project objectives, protocols, and timelines. Regularly update the Climate and Health Director. Collaborate with investigators and project teams to develop research protocols, study designs, and data collection methodologies. Manage project resources effectively.

Protocol Development and Grant Proposals: Assist investigators in developing research protocols and grant proposals. Ensure timely protocol approvals and maintain efficient protocol renewal calendars, payments, and reporting.

Ethical and Regulatory Compliance: Obtain the necessary regulatory and ethical approvals for research studies from relevant authorities. Ensure ongoing compliance with ethical guidelines and regulatory requirements.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Quality Assurance: Develop and implement SOPs for research activities. Conduct regular audits and quality checks to monitor adherence to SOPs.

Supervision and Training: Supervise research staff and provide training and ongoing support, ensuring familiarity with study protocols, ethical guidelines, and data collection procedures.

Data Management and Analysis: Oversee data collection, management, and analysis processes. Collaborate with data management and statistical teams to ensure the appropriate capture and analysis of data.

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication: Engage with key stakeholders, community leaders, and community advisory boards. Coordinate community engagement activities and present research findings and project updates to stakeholders.

Project Reporting and Deliverables: Prepare project deliverables in collaboration with the main Principal Investigator (PI) and the Climate and Health Director. Ensure timely submission of project deliverables.

Project Evaluation and Lessons Learned: Conduct project evaluation activities to assess project outcomes, impact, and lessons learned as appropriate. Contribute to knowledge sharing and capacity-building activities and participating effectively in relevant work packages and technical working groups.

Budget Management: Collaborate with the Climate and Health Director and finance teams to monitor project expenditures and ensure adherence to budgetary constraints.

Conflict Management and Resolution: Proactively identify and address conflicts among project staff, stakeholders, or partners, employing effective conflict resolution strategies.

Relations Management with Field Staff: Establish and maintain positive working relationships with field staff. Provide ongoing support, guidance, and mentorship to them.

Leading the Social Science Working Group: You will take the lead role in facilitating and guiding the Social Science Working Group's activities at CeSHHAR. This includes developing agendas, scheduling meetings, steering discussions, and coordinating with group members to ensure the successful execution of planned initiatives.

Active Participation in CeSHHAR’ s Citizenry: The Research Manager is expected to actively contribute to the sense of community and mutual support within CeSHHAR. This may involve participating in regular meetings and discussions, providing mentorship to junior team members, and actively contributing to the organization's culture and values.

Additional Duties: Perform any other related duties as assigned by the Climate and Health Director. These tasks may vary but will be aligned with the overall objectives of the organization and your professional skillset.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in Policy Management or Public Health or Population Health, Social Science or Management or other relevant degree highly desirable.

At least 8 years’ technical experience coordinating or managing community-based and/or clinical research with human subjects; Certificate in ICH-GCP is required.

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a research team with good understanding to qualitative and quantitative methods of research.

Prior experience managing a field team.

Capacity to conduct trainings and capacity development initiatives amongst team member; Computer competency particularly with Microsoft Office packages. Possession of GCP certificate and Research Ethics. Microsoft Office packages.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Ability to understand/communicate with local communities.

Ability to work in a multidisciplinary team with people from various disciplines, socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)