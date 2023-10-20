Research Officer: Anthropology (Mt Darwin)

Job Description

The Anthropology Research Officer plays a pivotal role in the HIGH Horizon & HAPI projects, focusing on the impacts of climate change on maternal and child health as well as health workers. The primary objective of these projects is to design interventions at individual, household, community, and health facility levels to shield these vulnerable groups from the adverse effects of excessive heat. In addition to studying the nuances of human behaviours, cultures, and societies, the officer will support the PI in delivering the Climate Early Notification Systems for improved health outcomes. Their profound understanding of human dynamics combined with their dedication to research enables them to contribute meaningfully to these endeavours.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research Design, Development, and Implementation: Design and roll out research methodologies tailored to the specific study area, encompassing areas like cultural, physical, and linguistic anthropology, or social engineering. Strictly adhere to study protocols and SOPs, ensuring the accurate and consistent implementation of all study procedures.

Fieldwork and Participant Engagement: Undertake extensive fieldwork, potentially requiring travel, immersions in communities, or archaeological site explorations. Identify, enroll, and consistently engage with relevant study participants, ensuring high retention and informed consent as per good clinical practice standards.

Data Collection, Management, and Analysis: Collect qualitative data through methods like interviews, observations, and participatory research techniques. Administer surveys with a focus on clarity and accuracy, and handle data tasks, including transcription and translation. Analyse collected data to identify patterns, derive insights, and understand cultural significance, using established anthropological or social science theories and frameworks.

Collaboration, Communication, and Presentation: Collaborate closely with a team of researchers, sharing insights and contributing to broader project goals. Present findings in team meetings, conferences, workshops, or other relevant platforms, and assist in the preparation of research papers, articles, and presentations.

Documentation and Record Keeping: Maintain detailed records of fieldwork, data collection, and analyses, ensuring data integrity, confidentiality, and adherence to departmental guidelines. Keep meticulous and transparent records on all project deliverables.

Continuous Learning and Development: Remain updated on the latest anthropological theories, research methodologies, and findings. Participate in seminars, workshops, and training sessions relevant to the field.

Team Collaboration and Meeting Participation: Attend all project meetings, providing updates and insights on research progress. Additional Responsibilities: Undertake any other duties as assigned by the Senior Anthropologist, Head of Research, or Project PI.

Qualifications and Experience

Postgraduate qualification in Anthropology or any other relevant social science.

A least 3 years’ research experience.

Experience with participatory approaches such as Photovoice, Transect walks, other qualitative methods, and qualitative data processing.

Research Ethics Training.

Microsoft Office packages.

Ability to work within a multidisciplinary team.

High respect for confidentiality.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)