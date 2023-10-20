Research Officer: Junior Health Economist (Harare)

Job Description

The Research Officer (Junior Health Economist) will be responsible for supporting research projects under the Climate and Health Department. This includes costing of interventions under High Horizons and HAPI which seek to design individual/household/ community and health facility-level interventions. Overall, the junior health economist will play a role in conducting research and analysis to guide in decision making which ensures relevance, efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability of interventions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Project-Specific Economic Analysis: Support the costing and economic evaluation of interventions under the High Horizons and HAPI projects. Collaborate with project teams to understand the specific economic challenges and needs of the climate and health interventions.

General Economic Analysis: Assist in performing cost-effectiveness, cost-utility, and cost-benefit analyses for various health interventions and programs. Conduct literature reviews to identify relevant economic data and methodologies.

Data Management: Collaborate with data teams to gather, clean, and manage health economics data. Utilize statistical software to analyse health economic data.

Modelling: Assist in developing and adapting health economic models under the guidance of senior team members. Validate models using appropriate techniques and sensitivity analyses.

Report Writing and Communication: Contribute to the drafting of technical reports, manuscripts, and presentations. Communicate findings to a variety of stakeholders, including project teams, clients, and policymakers.

Collaboration: Work with multidisciplinary teams, including clinicians, statisticians, climate scientists, and health policy experts. Support project teams in understanding the economic implications of research findings.

Continuous Learning: Stay updated with the latest methodologies, tools, and trends in health economics. Participate in workshops, courses, and seminars to enhance professional skills.

Additional Responsibilities: Support senior health economists in grant applications and business development activities. Perform any other tasks assigned by the Lead Health Economist or Health Economics Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

An honours degree in a relevant field such Health Economics or any related field.

A postgraduate qualification is desirable.

At least 2 years’ experience working as a junior health economist.

Ability to work well collaboratively as part of a research team.

Understanding of methods, software’s and other tools used by health economists to support decision making to ensure cost effectiveness of interventions.

Proficiency in statistical software (e.g., Stata, R, SAS) and Microsoft Office suite. Self-motivated. Good communication skills. Ability to work with people from different backgrounds.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)