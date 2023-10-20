Research Officer - Mercury: Health Ambassadors For Vaccine Uptake Project (Harare)

Job Description

The Research Officer conducts qualitative and quantitative research activities that are required for successful implementation of the Mercury Project: Health Ambassadors Project Zimbabwe. This will include training of health ambassadors, abstraction of data from source documents, data entry and summarizing findings to support senior research staff in scientific and academic fields. Research outputs would be periodically reported in status reports with input into manuscript preparation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Research Activities: Lead and conduct qualitative and quantitative research pertinent to the project's success. Train health ambassadors to ensure they are equipped with necessary skills and knowledge. Abstract data from source documents and summarize findings to support senior research staff.

Tool and Protocol Development: Assist in crafting research tools and SOPs. Aid in protocol submission and guarantee ongoing regulatory compliance.

Participant Engagement: Recruit research participants in line with the project's criteria. Obtain informed consent from all participants.

Data Management: Collect data from various sources as per the established protocol. Maintain comprehensive and up-to-date records, including databases relevant to the project. Ensure meticulous data entry, conducting regular quality checks. Comply with security protocols, ensuring data integrity and safety.

Coordination and Collaboration: Collaborate with the research team, providing support and guidance to research assistants for efficient and high-quality outcomes.

Data Analysis and Reporting: Continuously review and analyze collected data throughout the project. Draft periodic summaries of findings and progress reports to keep stakeholders informed.

Academic Contributions: Provide inputs and play an active role in manuscript development, ensuring quality and coherence with research findings. Additional Responsibilities: Execute any other duties as directed by the Research Manager or Research Director.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field such as Social Science, Public Health etc, Master’s degree an added advantage.

At least two years’ experience conducting health research.

GCP and Research Ethics Microsoft Office packages.

Ability to work with people from different disciplines.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 20 October 2023 (4.30pm)