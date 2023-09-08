Research Officer
Job Description
FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To support research activity under the direction of the principal investigator as appropriate to the research project. Responsibilities include:
- Preparing research/grant proposals.
- Conducting literature and database searches as required.
- Collecting and analysing data –preparing questions for survey, finding subjects, ensuring survey is complete, tabulating and summarising data.
- Maintaining databases, keeping accurate written and computerised records and ensuring data is stored securely.
- Attending meetings and seminars as required.
- Preparing reports and papers for meetings, seminars, publication.
- Presenting information on research progress and outcomes as required.
- Providing administrative support to researchers as required; and
- Contributing to the planning of future research projects.
- To plan own day-to-day research activity within the framework of the agreed programme of research and co-ordinate own work with that of others in the group to avoid conflict or duplication of effort.
- To engage in continuous professional development and to be responsible for continually updating own knowledge and understanding in field of study or specialisation and for developing own skills.
- To discharge any other job-related duties and responsibilities assigned by the Co-ordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree level in any of the following: Social Sciences, Humanities, Economics.
- A Master’s degree in any of the above.
- Willingness to study for a PhD.
- Post qualification working experience in research related activities will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource
The application pack should be sent as a single merged pdf file to email address: academicrecruitment@staff.msu.ac.zw. The subject line should be labelled with the post being applied for.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be communicated to.Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.