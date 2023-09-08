Research Officer

Job Description

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned full-time post.

Duties and Responsibilities

To support research activity under the direction of the principal investigator as appropriate to the research project. Responsibilities include:

Preparing research/grant proposals.

Conducting literature and database searches as required.

Collecting and analysing data –preparing questions for survey, finding subjects, ensuring survey is complete, tabulating and summarising data.

Maintaining databases, keeping accurate written and computerised records and ensuring data is stored securely.

Attending meetings and seminars as required.

Preparing reports and papers for meetings, seminars, publication.

Presenting information on research progress and outcomes as required.

Providing administrative support to researchers as required; and

Contributing to the planning of future research projects.

To plan own day-to-day research activity within the framework of the agreed programme of research and co-ordinate own work with that of others in the group to avoid conflict or duplication of effort.

To engage in continuous professional development and to be responsible for continually updating own knowledge and understanding in field of study or specialisation and for developing own skills.

To discharge any other job-related duties and responsibilities assigned by the Co-ordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree level in any of the following: Social Sciences, Humanities, Economics.

A Master’s degree in any of the above.

Willingness to study for a PhD.

Post qualification working experience in research related activities will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification and Curriculum Vitae giving full personal particulars including full names, date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to the Deputy Registrar – Human Resource