Research Scientist-Artificial Intelligence And Big Data (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen within the organisation. Primary responsibilities will be to assist researchers to use the ZCHPC cluster for their research projects. The Research Scientist will interact with researchers, university students and staff throughout the cycle of research to provide technical and scientific computing support in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data domain. The successful candidate will be a continuous learner, preferably someone currently working on a computing intensive research which needs HPC usage.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides support necessary to researchers' projects, data processing, analysis, and modeling requirements.

Works with researchers to understand portions of their research dependent on, or could be improved by usage of the ZCHPC cluster.

Effectively mentors and communicates HPC related information and knowledge to all related researchers.

Follows Artificial Intelligence and Big Data global trends in HPC research and tailor them to suit our needs as a nation;

Develops a growth plan and program for research carried out using the ZCHPC system to scale research to solve Zimbabwe’s socio-economic challenges.

Identifies users' training needs; design and teach workshops as needed.

Identifies potential collaborations among researchers and areas where HPC usage would make notable improvements.

Creates and maintains ZCHPC documentation, user guides, FAQs relevant to Artificial Intelligence and Big Data domain.

Identifies and recommends system policy changes in order to effectively offer optimal level of user environment and experience.

Installs, monitor and maintains user requested HPC software.

Leads support for parallel and serial programming, libraries, utilities, code porting, debugging, and optimization.

Qualifications and Experience

Master's or doctorate degree in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

Ability to collaborate with scientists, engineers, and sponsors.

The ability to conduct independent and significant research and a demonstrated research capability with a publication record in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data area.

Experience in software development in the area of research is an added advantage.

Flexibility in research assignments and the ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and written forms,

Previous experience mentoring students and/ or postdocs in parallel computing.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.

