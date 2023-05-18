Research Scientist (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a suitably qualified and experienced individual to fill the above-mentioned post under projects that are implemented within the SRH group of studies at CeSHHAR. The projects within the group are mostly mixed-methods evaluations of strategies to improve uptake of health interventions, such as HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV (PrEP), contraception, and COVID-19 testing. The evaluations entail analysis of program data and qualitative research among individuals who interact with the programs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Working as part of a team, the Research Scientist will be responsible for overseeing study conduct, data analysis and publication of results.

The individual will also be expected to work towards becoming an independent researcher by participating in activities such as grant writing and capacity strengthening.

There is potential for the successful candidate to be offered a joint research position between CeSHHAR and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in Epidemiology, Public Health, or related fields, with at least two years’ experience post PhD qualification

At least five years’ relevant experience conducting health-related research.

Demonstrable appreciation/experience with study designs commonly used in implementation research, using both quantitative and qualitative research methods.

Ability to conduct statistical analyses using statistical software (STATA, SAS, R)

Evidence of contributing to peer-reviewed journal articles, with at least three peer reviewed articles published as first author.

Evidence of (contributing) to competitive research grant writing

Ability to work well independently as well as collaboratively as part of a research team.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing

Project management experience, including managing research teams

Computer competency particularly with Microsoft Office packages

Ability to work with people from various socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds.

Demonstrable appreciation/understanding of qualitative research methods.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

NB: Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 19 May 2023