Reservationist: C2 (Matopo) x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions at Matopo Regional Office. The incumbents will report to the Matopo Region Senior Tourism Services Agent.
Duties and Responsibilities
Reservations:
- Makes and routes bookings for domestic and inbound tourists.
- Liaises with Head Office based Reservationists with regards to bookings.
- Opens and closes sales through telephone, emails, walk-ins and any other platforms that may be used from time to time.
- Answers incoming calls, checks availability of products and services in a professional, courteous and timely manner.
- Processes booking cancellations, alterations and or amendments.
- Ensures that promotional material is racked and ready for distribution to deserving clientele.
- Creates and maintains customer database for the Region.
Customer Care:
- Welcomes and ensures that customers are attended to within reasonable time.
- Handles customers queries and concerns and refers complex cases to the supervisor.
- Ensures promises to clients are fulfilled within agreed timeframes.
- Ensures minimum loss of customer time through sound judgment and being analytical to minimize cases of customer frustration.
Marketing:
- Provides information to clients on organizational products and services.
- Provides market intelligence through feedback to the supervisor.
- Engages in both external and internal marketing of non-consumptive, products and services.
- Participates at relevant travel shows and exhibitions.
Client Information Provision:
- Provides information to clients about tourism activities found in all Parks Estates in the country.
General Administration:
- Ensures booking sheets and necessary materials are prepared all the time.
Reports:
- Consolidates tourism report for the Region and submit timeously.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O’ levels including English language and Mathematics.
- Certificate or Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality/Business Management /Marketing or equivalent.
- Computer literacy.
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- 1-year relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Matopo Regional Office
P.O Box 2283
Bulawayo
Email: dgubu@zimparks.org.zw, sndhlovu@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Zimparks Offices, between JM Nkomo and Fort Streets along 15th Avenue on or before the 15th of October 2024.
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw