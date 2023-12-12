Reservationist: Corporate Centre (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position that has arisen at the Corporate Center. The incumbent will be reporting to the Tourism Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
Customer Care:
- Welcomes and ensures Customers are attended to within reasonable time.
- Handles Customers queries and concerns and refers problematic or complex cases to the supervisors.
- Ensures promises made to clients are fulfilled within agreed time frames.
- Ensures minimum loss of customer time through sound judgment and being analytical so as to minimize cases of customer frustration.
- Opening and closing sales.
Client information Provision:
- Provides information of a general tourist nature applicable to the whole country.
- Liaise actively with Station based Reservationists with regards to bookings.
- Ensures promotional material is readily racked and distributes such to identified deserving clientele.
Sales:
- Provides information to clients on the organizational products and services.
- Provides market intelligence by providing feedback to the superiors.
- Engages in both external and internal Sales of Non-Consumptive products and services through attending Tourism shows and exhibitions.
Communication with Tourism Stations:
- Conducts with Tourism stations collecting statistical reports on monthly basis.
- Communication with clients, sending booking confirmations by email to those who will have paid for their bookings in advance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management or related, a degree an added advantage.
- At least 1-year experience working in front office or marketing.
- Should be able to work with minimum supervision.
- Must be a team player.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CV’s to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office Registry Section.
Deadline: 15 December 2023
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw