Reservations & Admin (Harare)

Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.

Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare

Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw

Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw

Tel: +2634799792/704855

Cel: +263719239230