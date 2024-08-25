Pindula|Search Pindula
Reservations & Admin (Harare)

Traverze Travel
Sep. 18, 2024
Job Description

Are you passionate about delivering exceptional service and ensuring seamless experiences for guests? We are currently seeking individuals who excel in reservations management and administrative support, with additional opportunities involving transportation services and driver's license qualifications.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reservations Specialist.
  • Administrative Support.
  • Transportation Services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Strong passion for delivering exceptional service and ensuring seamless guest experiences.
  • Proficiency in reservations management.
  • Skilled in providing administrative support.
  • Additional opportunities available for those with experience in transportation services.
  • Possession of a valid driver's license is required.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com

Traverze Travel

Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.

Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare

Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw

Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw

Tel: +2634799792/704855

Cel: +263719239230

