Reservations & Admin (Harare)
Job Description
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional service and ensuring seamless experiences for guests? We are currently seeking individuals who excel in reservations management and administrative support, with additional opportunities involving transportation services and driver's license qualifications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reservations Specialist.
- Administrative Support.
- Transportation Services.
Qualifications and Experience
- Strong passion for delivering exceptional service and ensuring seamless guest experiences.
- Proficiency in reservations management.
- Skilled in providing administrative support.
- Additional opportunities available for those with experience in transportation services.
- Possession of a valid driver's license is required.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: traverzerecruitments@gmail.com
Traverze Travel
Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.
Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare
Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw
Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw
Tel: +2634799792/704855
Cel: +263719239230