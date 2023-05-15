Resident Physiotherapist (Harare)

Job Description
To perform physiotherapeutic assessment of patients with diverse and complex conditions, to provide a physiotherapy diagnosis and to develop and deliver patient focused treatment programme.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To be responsible for own caseload, working without supervision. All aspects of clinical duties will be undertaken as an autonomous practitioner.
- Supervision takes the form of regular formal training and clinical reasoning
- sessions, problem case sessions and peer review. Access to advice and support from senior colleagues is available when required.
- To ensure that your own practice meets the required professional standards of physiotherapy practice.
- Ensure that time is managed well and be able to meet service and patient priorities.
- To be professionally and legally accountable for all aspects of work, including the management of patients in your care.
- To undertake an assessment of patients, using clinical reasoning skills and manual assessment techniques to provide a physiotherapy diagnosis of their condition.
- Consult with physicians and/or nursing staff via telephone regarding orders, interactions and additionally patient reactions to treatment.
- With appropriate support, to formulate prognosis and recommend best course of intervention, developing discharge plans.
- To formulate and deliver individual and group physiotherapy. treatment programs based upon knowledge of the evidence of the treatment options available.
- To evaluate a patient’s progress, re-assess and alter treatment programs if required, developing reflective practice.
- Plan and prioritize own patient case load.
- To represent the physiotherapy/individual patients at MDT meetings.
- To determine the patients’ understanding of treatment proposals to ensure patient consent.
- To understand and work within legal framework with patients who lack the capacity to consent to treatment.
- To encourage patients and their carers to engage in an active approach to regaining and maintaining independence.
- Work independently to provide emergency respiratory on-call care to support delivery of the 24hr service to acutely ill and ventilated patients.
- To market the practice effectively to ensure growth of the business unit.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapist.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitable candidates should send application letters and CVs to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com
Deadline: 12 June 2023