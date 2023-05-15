Resident Physiotherapist (Harare)

Job Description

To perform physiotherapeutic assessment of patients with diverse and complex conditions, to provide a physiotherapy diagnosis and to develop and deliver patient focused treatment programme.

Duties and Responsibilities

To be responsible for own caseload, working without supervision. All aspects of clinical duties will be undertaken as an autonomous practitioner.

Supervision takes the form of regular formal training and clinical reasoning

sessions, problem case sessions and peer review. Access to advice and support from senior colleagues is available when required.

To ensure that your own practice meets the required professional standards of physiotherapy practice.

Ensure that time is managed well and be able to meet service and patient priorities.

To be professionally and legally accountable for all aspects of work, including the management of patients in your care.

To undertake an assessment of patients, using clinical reasoning skills and manual assessment techniques to provide a physiotherapy diagnosis of their condition.

Consult with physicians and/or nursing staff via telephone regarding orders, interactions and additionally patient reactions to treatment.

With appropriate support, to formulate prognosis and recommend best course of intervention, developing discharge plans.

To formulate and deliver individual and group physiotherapy. treatment programs based upon knowledge of the evidence of the treatment options available.

To evaluate a patient’s progress, re-assess and alter treatment programs if required, developing reflective practice.

Plan and prioritize own patient case load.

To represent the physiotherapy/individual patients at MDT meetings.

To determine the patients’ understanding of treatment proposals to ensure patient consent.

To understand and work within legal framework with patients who lack the capacity to consent to treatment.

To encourage patients and their carers to engage in an active approach to regaining and maintaining independence.

Work independently to provide emergency respiratory on-call care to support delivery of the 24hr service to acutely ill and ventilated patients.

To market the practice effectively to ensure growth of the business unit.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy/ Occupational Therapist.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitable candidates should send application letters and CVs to: ponai.aucc@gmail.com

Deadline: 12 June 2023