Rainbow Tourism Group

Restaurant Cashier (Harare)

Rainbow Tourism Group
Sep. 15, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Restaurant Cashier.

  • Reporting to: Food & Beverage Supervisor.
  • Location: New Ambassador Hotel.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attending to guests and guest enquiries, interacting with guests and collecting guest feedback.
  • Monitoring daily reconciliations of bills and ensuring bills are correctly posted after shift.
  • Conducting cashiering functions.
  • Must be knowledgeable about the hotel's emergency procedures. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management.
  • Knowledge of the Micros system is a requirement.
  • At least 2 years relevant experience in a similar post.
  • Demonstrable planning and customer care skills.
  • Ability to work under minimum supervision. 
  • Time Management skills.
  • High level of attention to detail.
  • Business Knowledge.
  • Very good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/restaurant-cashier/

Human Resources Director

Rainbow Tourism Group

1 Pennefather Avenue

Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Rainbow Tourism Group

Website
+263-242-772633-9
reservations@rtg.co.zw

Rainbow Tourism Group is a major player in Zimbabwe's Tourism Industry. RTG Virtual is a partnership platform between RTG and selected hotels in Zimbabwe in areas where RTG has few or no properties. This innovative one stop shop, allows RTG to process bookings on behalf of quality approved local partners.

Partner hotels can be found in the Eastern Highlands, Masvingo, Hwange, Kariba, Victoria Falls, Harare and its environs. This foot print will continue to grow. RTG Virtual offers guests, wider choice, convenience and a competitive product portfolio through the one stop shop RTG Central Reservations.

