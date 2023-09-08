Restaurant Cashier (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill in the position of Restaurant Cashier.

Reporting to: Food & Beverage Supervisor.

Location: New Ambassador Hotel.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending to guests and guest enquiries, interacting with guests and collecting guest feedback.

Monitoring daily reconciliations of bills and ensuring bills are correctly posted after shift.

Conducting cashiering functions.

Must be knowledgeable about the hotel's emergency procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Knowledge of the Micros system is a requirement.

At least 2 years relevant experience in a similar post.

Demonstrable planning and customer care skills.

Ability to work under minimum supervision.

Time Management skills.

High level of attention to detail.

Business Knowledge.

Very good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by a detailed CV, should be submitted online on this link: https://rtgafrica.com/careers/jobs/restaurant-cashier/

Human Resources Director