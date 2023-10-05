Restaurant Manager (Bulawayo)
Cake Fairy
Job Description
We are looking for a Restaurant Manager to be based at our Fairy Cafe Bulawayo branch restaurant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The candidate is expected to coordinate daily restaurant operations, lead the team in delivering a high-quality menu and provide excellent food and beverage service.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Diploma/ Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management/ Business Management/ Food and Beverages Management or any other related field.
- At least 1 years of experience in management role or fine dining.
- Strong knowledge in Stock management.
- Proven customer service experience as a manager.
- Clean class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.
- Proven analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
- Innovative and flexible.
Other
How to Apply
Competent and capable candidates should apply to: hr@cakefairy1.com
Deadline: 06 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Cake Fairy
Browse Jobs
A fast growing baking supplies retail company based in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Besides making cakes Cake Fairy Zim also sells high-quality ingredients and products for cake making.
Address: 127E Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo, Bulawayo
Contact: 0773218242 or @cakefairyzim
Related Jobs
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International
Logistics Supervisor (Gwanda)
Deadline:
Rainbow Tourism Group
RTG Group Executive Chef (Harare)
Deadline:
MSF Médecins Sans Frontières International
Cook (Gwanda)
Deadline: