Restaurant Manager (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are looking for a Restaurant Manager to be based at our Fairy Cafe Bulawayo branch restaurant.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate is expected to coordinate daily restaurant operations, lead the team in delivering a high-quality menu and provide excellent food and beverage service.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a Diploma/ Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management/ Business Management/ Food and Beverages Management or any other related field.

At least 1 years of experience in management role or fine dining.

Strong knowledge in Stock management.

Proven customer service experience as a manager.

Clean class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.

Proven analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

Innovative and flexible.

Other

How to Apply

Competent and capable candidates should apply to: hr@cakefairy1.com

Deadline: 06 October 2023