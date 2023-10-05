Pindula|Search Pindula
Cake Fairy

Restaurant Manager (Bulawayo)

Cake Fairy
Oct. 06, 2023
Job Description

We are looking for a Restaurant Manager to be based at our Fairy Cafe Bulawayo branch restaurant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The candidate is expected to coordinate daily restaurant operations, lead the team in delivering a high-quality menu and provide excellent food and beverage service.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of a Diploma/ Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management/ Business Management/ Food and Beverages Management or any other related field.
  • At least 1 years of experience in management role or fine dining.
  • Strong knowledge in Stock management.
  • Proven customer service experience as a manager.
  • Clean class 4 Drivers License is an added advantage.
  • Proven analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
  • Innovative and flexible.

Other

How to Apply

Competent and capable candidates should apply to: hr@cakefairy1.com

Deadline: 06 October 2023

Cake Fairy

A fast growing baking supplies retail company based in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. Besides making cakes Cake Fairy Zim also sells high-quality ingredients and products for cake making.

Address: 127E Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo, Bulawayo

Contact:  0773218242 or @cakefairyzim

