Retail Assistant (Harare)

Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assisting TM’s in the deployment and assessment of the Network profitability tools e.g. PNL and KE24, NCA, KE30, FBL3N/5N, MB52.
- Share statements of accounts & handle queries regarding statements – Trading, Guarantee Accounts, Card, POS, merchant lines with dealers & TMs (daily) including prospects.
- Proposing & coordinating actions for improving the profitability of all the stations by working with the Retail Manager and Network Development.
- Analyse, track and share weekly sales – white products, solar, airtime, electricity tokens, lubes and other retail products introduced.
- Maintenance and regular update of the station Master Data Files including letter and call reports.
- Help TM’s in tracking sales in their respective areas through the Sales /TM Monitoring Report aiming at sales improvement and target realisation.
- Handle and address retail walk in clients – prospects, dealers, queries, complaints.
- Monitoring and reporting competitor activities such as Competitor price surveys, Zera, Lubes survey and recommendation of price adjustments.
- Assisting the Training Manager with analysing Top Service scores (Top Service Grading Tool).
- Monthly reports consolidation for stations master data updating.
- Preparation of accounts for submission & review – due diligence, CD2, Journals (Rentals – receivable & payable), credit notes, debit notes etc.
- Support retail promotions and campaigns through coordination of assigned functions
- Receive, consolidate and share weekly call reports tracking file with a focus on high risk factor action items from TMs.
- Liaise with Customer Service, Depots, and stations to support timely ordering, planning and delivery of product.
- Maintain a proper (filling& scanning) record keeping system for the section with a focus on agreements, letters, applications and station files.
- Track and regularize invoicing anomalies through relevant, journals, debit and credit notes.
- Consolidate assigned reports, NFR, month end, surveys etc.
- Coordinate TM activity as assigned in reporting, anomaly correction or as advised periodically.
- Ensure timely payments of landlords for head leased sites.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relavent to the the field
- 3 years work experience.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://krb-sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=30080&siteid=6558&jobId=2085949#jobDetails=2085949_6558
Deadline: 15 June 2023