Retail Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting TM’s in the deployment and assessment of the Network profitability tools e.g. PNL and KE24, NCA, KE30, FBL3N/5N, MB52.

Share statements of accounts & handle queries regarding statements – Trading, Guarantee Accounts, Card, POS, merchant lines with dealers & TMs (daily) including prospects.

Proposing & coordinating actions for improving the profitability of all the stations by working with the Retail Manager and Network Development.

Analyse, track and share weekly sales – white products, solar, airtime, electricity tokens, lubes and other retail products introduced.

Maintenance and regular update of the station Master Data Files including letter and call reports.

Help TM’s in tracking sales in their respective areas through the Sales /TM Monitoring Report aiming at sales improvement and target realisation.

Handle and address retail walk in clients – prospects, dealers, queries, complaints.

Monitoring and reporting competitor activities such as Competitor price surveys, Zera, Lubes survey and recommendation of price adjustments.

Assisting the Training Manager with analysing Top Service scores (Top Service Grading Tool).

Monthly reports consolidation for stations master data updating.

Preparation of accounts for submission & review – due diligence, CD2, Journals (Rentals – receivable & payable), credit notes, debit notes etc.

Support retail promotions and campaigns through coordination of assigned functions

Receive, consolidate and share weekly call reports tracking file with a focus on high risk factor action items from TMs.

Liaise with Customer Service, Depots, and stations to support timely ordering, planning and delivery of product.

Maintain a proper (filling& scanning) record keeping system for the section with a focus on agreements, letters, applications and station files.

Track and regularize invoicing anomalies through relevant, journals, debit and credit notes.

Consolidate assigned reports, NFR, month end, surveys etc.

Coordinate TM activity as assigned in reporting, anomaly correction or as advised periodically.

Ensure timely payments of landlords for head leased sites.

Qualifications and Experience

Relavent to the the field

3 years work experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://krb-sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=30080&siteid=6558&jobId=2085949#jobDetails=2085949_6558

Deadline: 15 June 2023