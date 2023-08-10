Retail Graduate Trainees (Harare ∞ Mutare, Masvingo & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Retail Manager, the incumbents will be required to manage the operations of our retail branch including marketing our products and services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in the achievement of the branch sales and revenue generation targets.

Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised in the shops.

Carrying out periodic stock takes including warehouse stock management.

Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.

Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch

Conduct market research and producing reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitor activities and potential for new products and services

Participating in marketing activities which increase brand visibility and awareness.

Keeping the Company up-to-date with current market changes and trends.

Cash management including receipting and banking of cash.

Qualifications and Experience

A 2.1 and above degree class in Marketing Management, Retail Management or equivalent.

Must be 26 years of age and below.

A clean class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Deadline: 21 August 2023