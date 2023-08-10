Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Retail Graduate Trainees (Harare ∞ Mutare, Masvingo & Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Retail Manager, the incumbents will be required to manage the operations of our retail branch including marketing our products and services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate in the achievement of the branch sales and revenue generation targets.
- Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised in the shops.
- Carrying out periodic stock takes including warehouse stock management.
- Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.
- Attending to customer`s enquiries in and outside the branch
- Conduct market research and producing reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitor activities and potential for new products and services
- Participating in marketing activities which increase brand visibility and awareness.
- Keeping the Company up-to-date with current market changes and trends.
- Cash management including receipting and banking of cash.
Qualifications and Experience
- A 2.1 and above degree class in Marketing Management, Retail Management or equivalent.
- Must be 26 years of age and below.
- A clean class 4 driver’s license is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject
Deadline: 21 August 2023
