Job Description

We are looking for someone with at least 5 years experience in a senior management position in a retail organisation to oversee the daily operations of our retail stores. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of operations to maximize sales and minimize costs.

The ideal candidate should have knowledge of diverse business subjects such as sales, marketing, inventory control etc. An effective Retail Manager who will also be able to motivate personnel to perform according to their maximum capacity.

The goal is to manage our stores in ways that boost revenues and develop the business.