Retail Manager
Job Description
We are looking for someone with at least 5 years experience in a senior management position in a retail organisation to oversee the daily operations of our retail stores. The incumbent will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of operations to maximize sales and minimize costs.
The ideal candidate should have knowledge of diverse business subjects such as sales, marketing, inventory control etc. An effective Retail Manager who will also be able to motivate personnel to perform according to their maximum capacity.
The goal is to manage our stores in ways that boost revenues and develop the business.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Organize all store operations and allocate responsibilities to personnel.
- Supervise and guide staff towards maximum performance.
- Prepare and control the store’s budget aiming for minimum expenditure and efficiency.
- Monitor stock levels and purchases and ensure they stay within budget.
- Deal with complaints from customers to maintain the store’s reputation.
- Inspect the areas in the store and resolve any issues that might arise.
- Plan and oversee in-store promotional events or displays.
- Keep abreast of market trends to determine the need for improvements in the store.
- Analyze sales and revenue reports and make forecasts.
- Ensure the store fulfils all legal health and safety guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 years experience in a senior management position in a retail organisation.
- Knowledge of Retail Management best practices.
- Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Excellent organizing and leadership skills.
Commercial awareness:
- Analytical mind and familiarity with data analysis principles.
- Excellent knowledge of retail management software (Sage Evolution).
- BSc/BA in Retail Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Marketing or relevant field.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit application letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager, a detailed CV, and copies of academic and professional certificates (all documents in pdf format) to: hr@nashfurnishers.co.zw, no later than 15 July 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will automatically disqualify candidates.
Nash Furnishers
Furniture Company which specialises in Home and Office Custom Made Furniture and also kitchen appliances.
Address: 41 Kelvin North, Graniteside. Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263731669843